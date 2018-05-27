Cup notebook: Ovechkin on his childhood Sabres jacket, Putin and pool parties

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Ovechkin's 15-minute chat with reporters Sunday afternoon actually contained some talk about the Stanley Cup final. But it was the non-hockey talk that provided the best moments from the Great Eight's first career session talking on hockey's biggest stage.

There's a picture of a young Ovechkin that's floated around the internet for several years showing the Washington Capitals star during his childhood in Russia wearing a Buffalo Sabres jacket. As the theory goes, Ovechkin was a big Alexander Mogilny fan and, by extension, maybe a Sabres fan growing up.

Ovechkin set the record straight here Sunday.

"It was cold. My dad gave me that jacket. But, you know, my favorite team was San Jose," Ovechkin said when asked about the photo by The Buffalo News during Media Day. "Back then we can't order, we can't buy stuff with the logo. If we have something, you wear it because back then, for me and for kids, they don't care if it's like a Detroit or Vancouver hat or T-shirt or jersey on you. You're so cold. You play hockey and you have a T-shirt or something with an NHL team logo."

But was Mogilny a career influence?

"Of course all the Russian players in the league we knew," he said. "Like Mogilny and (Pavel) Bure and all those legends give us something. We want to be in this position, we want to be in their position. We want to play in the NHL. We want to be one of the best players in the world, play against the best players.

"I'm pretty sure lots of right now kids and parents look at me and Kuzy (Evgeny Kuznetsov) or Orly (Dmitry Orlov) and (Evgeni) Malkin and they say, "OK guys, look what they do and how they are skating, how they are shooting the puck. ... You just look at them, and maybe one day you're going to be in their spot.' "

***

Ovechkin was asked how big a story his trip to the Cup final was back in Russia and if he had heard from president and friend Vladimir Putin.

"Putin called me and wished me luck you know," Ovechkin said before entering a long pause. "No, I'm just joking."

Ovechkin got plenty of laughs at the All-Star Game in January in Tampa when he joked that games in Vegas were one big "pool party." He's not far off. There's a circus atmosphere outside the building, where thousands gather on the plaza for concerts and to watch the game on the big screen. Inside, the pregame presentation is so good that NBC has chosen to air it before every game.

"I don't think anybody believes in us and nobody believes in Vegas, and we're right now in the Stanley Cup final and we fight for a Cup," Ovechkin said Sunday, smiling to foreshadow his punchline to reporters. "Come enjoy this moment. I think everybody enjoys it. You guys enjoy it. Fans enjoy it. We're going to play hockey. You guys are going to be on the beach. Watch the hockey games with cocktails or come here and watch the game, and it's going to be fun."

***

William Karlsson's ascension from a six-goal player in Columbus to a 43-goal sniper for the Vegas Golden Knights is one of the surprise stories in the NHL this season. While it's a big topic back home in Sweden, the biggest one going there right now is the looming selection of Rasmus Dahlin as the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Karlsson has heard plenty about that too.

"It's pretty cool, assuming he goes No. 1," Karlsson said of Dahlin. "It's not since Mats Sundin has someone from Sweden gone No. 1 (in 1989 to Quebec). He seems like a good kid. I don't know him but I've seen him on TV. He seems like a humble kid who works hard."

"I've seen all his highlights and he's got some nasty moves and he's going to be a great, great player in the National Hockey League," Karlsson said. "He gets a lot of attention back home and rightfully so. It's good to see him get that. There's been a lot of Swedes in this league and it's another chance to show there's great players from Sweden."

***

The games here will start at 5 p.m. Pacific time so there will be little to no players taking morning skates. A few Golden Knights will take the ice at their facility in Summerlin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, while the Capitals won't skate at all for the games here.