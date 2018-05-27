CONNORS, Shirley (Germain)

Of Lancaster, NY, May 24, 2018. Loving mother of Cheryl (Steve Samsol) Esquilin and Peter Connors; grandmother of Trey Esquilin; sister of Nancy (John) Sweeney and the late Frank Germain. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitations. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, Tuesday morning May 29th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley's name to St. John's Memorial Fund or Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. Funeral Home.