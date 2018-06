CIAMAGA, Frederick G.

CIAMAGA - Frederick G. May 19, 2018, age 75, of Lancaster, NY. Dear father of Nicole (Kris) Wittmeyer, Christopher (Kristen) Ciamaga and Jason Ciamaga; grandfather of Nicholas, Paiden, Jacob, Allie, Bennett, Jericho and Jersey. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, May 31 at Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, at 7 PM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.