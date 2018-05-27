Chichester, Anderson win the Buffalo Marathon

They each had a list of goals when they lined up to start the Buffalo Marathon on a Sunday morning that grew hot and humid for distance runners.

They would have been happy with hitting any of the goals on their respective lists.

Instead, they crushed them all.

Tim Chichester, a native of Mt. Morris who teaches in Arkport, and Laura Anderson, who lives in Rochester, were the winners of the 2018 Buffalo Marathon.

Chichester ran the second half of the course, where the half and full marathon splits, by himself en route to his 2:18:06 finish, allowing him to reach his primary goal of qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon trials.

Anderson, meanwhile, ran her first postpartum marathon, just over a year since she gave birth to her first child, Hannah. Anderson took the lead around 20 miles and finished in 2:57:06 – a personal best and her second sub-three-hour marathon in the 15 she has run.

"It was my first postpartum marathon, so I wanted to just complete it, but at the same time I knew my training told me I could PR," Anderson said. "But then I always knew placement could be a thing, so it was like go with whatever goal feels closest and grab it. I ended up nailing all of them."

Hannah was born in early May 2017 and Anderson took her time coming back to running. With a family and a job, running became something she did with more consistency but with less weekly mileage than her past marathon training.

"I don't want to say no excuses because there were plenty days where there were excuses, but I made the most of the time I did have," Anderson said. "When I was running, I was running. When I'm with Hannah, I'm with Hannah. You prioritize and just make the most of what you've got."

Anderson made the most of the day, taking home the $1,000 first-place prize. Which really was just a bonus. Motherhood, and life in general, has allowed her to gain some perspective on running and racing.

"It was everything I needed it to be," Anderson said of the race and the win. "But at the same time it could have gone horribly wrong and I would have been fine. I have a different perspective and outlook after having Hannah and also just focusing on other aspects of my life for the last few years. It's just a different perspective. It can go good, it can go bad, you just take what you get and you go with it."

In terms of going with, Chichester went for it, right out of the gate, to capture the men's title. But the win was a secondary goal.

His primary objective was to get back to the Olympic Trials. It was a goal he first started chasing in 2012. He achieved it in 2016, using a half marathon time to qualify for the marathon field. In the 2016 Trials, he finished 92nd in the field with a time of 2:36:46.

In 2017, he broke the Wineglass Marathon course record with a time of 2:20:19.

Now, he's back running to running a "B" cut qualifying time for the Feb. 29, 2020, Olympic Trials at the Atlanta Marathon.

"I went to the Olympic Trials in 2016 but I qualified with a half marathon because every marathon something would happen," Chichester said. "I'd get a cramp or I'd have to go to the bathroom or I'd just hit the wall. Today I felt like I did a really good job hydrating, taking gels every 10K. I may have gone out a little too fast but at the same time that gave me the confidence to hold on and run hard."

In Sunday's race, he went out hard, in part because he was racing the clock to hit that qualifying standard and not racing the field. By the time of the split between the half marathon and marathon course, he had a solid lead over the field, beating out second-place finisher Tweodros Asfaw, an Ethiopian runner who lives in New York City, by nearly five minutes.

"I'm used to running alone but it's hard to push yourself," Chichester said. "Today I had a lot of people cheering for me out in the crowd. I'm a schoolteacher in the Arkport Central School District and my students came today just to watch me. My school's been extremely supportive. It's unbelievable the support I get from them.

"I saw them earlier in the race, then I saw them again at Mile 15 and actually I was getting anxious because I ran a really hard first half. I knew that. I had some buffer. At the same time, I’ve got a lot more miles to run and there's no one here to run with me and I felt a little anxious thinking about that, but it helped having them out there to support me."

The top five overall finishers earned prize money, from $1,000 for the winner to $80 for fifth place.

On the women's side behind Anderson were Meghan Wessel of Buffalo (2:59:15), Meaghan Dalton Walsh of Trumansburg, N.Y. (3:01:21), Jennifer Boerner of Ithaca (3:02:54), and Mindy Sawtelle-Zotto of Indiana, Pa. (2:55:34.)

On the men's side, Asfaw finished in 2:32:04 for second place followed by Kenny Goodfellow of Oakmont, Pa. (2:33:11), Steve Hallman of Philadelphia (2:37:18), and Jay List of Amherst (2:39:44).

Ian Brown of Americus, Ga., won the Men's Marathon Master's Division with a time of 2:54:44 while Paige Yellen of New York City was the Women's Marathon Master's Division winner with a time of 3:02:27.

Meanwhile, East Aurora's Mackenzie Donahue won the first half marathon she entered, winning in 1:20:02. She was a Second Team NCAA All-American at Daemen in the 10,000 meters in 2017. She graduated last year, spending most of her track career focused on the 5K and 10K.

This year, working with her coach, she targeted Buffalo for her first half marathon.

And she made quite a splash.

"It was really hot and humid but with it being my first half, I just wanted to go out and see how it went," said Donahue, who earned her degree in health promotion and is working at Fleet Feet while she pursues a running career. "Just try to go out around a 6-flat pace (a 6-minute mile). I felt really good so I just kept picking it up. It got tough around nine or 10 miles. I just had to grind it out to the finish."

Donahue ran the first 5K at a 5:56 pace and finished averaging 6:07 over the 13.1-miles.

She took home the $500 prize for first place with runners finishing in the money through $40 for fifth place.

Sarah Danner of Buffalo was second, finishing in 1:22:02 followed by Maura Tyrrell of Buffalo (1:24:58), Jacquie Huben of Buffalo (1:25:12), and Kelsey Gratien of Buffalo (1:26:05).

On the men's side it was Hamburg native Joseph Whelan who won the half-marathon with a time of 1:05:37. Whelan, who now lives in Spring Branch, Texas, finished second in the marathon last year with a time of 2:24:04.

Whelan beat out Birhanu Kemal, another Ethiopian runner who lives in New York City, who finished in 1:06:13 followed by Colin McGrath of Philadelphia (1:12:51), Nick Orlowski of Lancaster (1:15:32), and Scott Richnavsky of Buffalo (1:16:54).

The men's master's winner in the half marathon was Jim Park of Buffalo with a time of 1:20:21 while Karen Blodgett of Fairport won the women's master's division with a time of 1:28:04.