Cheektowaga man charged with felony DWI after driving into ditch

A Cheektowaga man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Cattaraugus County on Saturday.

State Police out of the Jamestown barracks reported that Robert Geddes, 35, of Cheektowaga, was arrested after troopers responded to a report of a car in the ditch on Gurnsey Hollow Road in South Valley.

Geddes was found at the scene uninjured. He refused a Breathalyzer test but was still determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police reported. A check of Geddes’ driving history revealed a DWI conviction within the preceding 10 years, and the charge was upgraded to a felony, according to a media release. Geddes was issued an appearance ticket to return to the South Valley Town Court and released.