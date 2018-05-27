CAMPBELL, Terry

CAMPBELL - Terry May 20, 2018, of Buffalo. Beloved husband of Laura A. Campbell; father of Terrance Lavon and Dominique Nicole Campbell and Terry and Terrace Bailey; grandfather of three; brother of six; survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wake Tuesday, 11 AM; Funeral, 12 Noon, at the Gospel Temple COGIC, 143 Beard Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.