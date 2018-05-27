BYRNE, Mary Carter

BYRNE - Mary Carter Of Lockport, 93, passed away on May 23, 2018. Wife of the late J. Thomas Byrne, she was also predeceased by her parents, Nellie Corbin and Thomas Carter; her daughter, Kathleen Gramet; her sister, Jean Buchanan; her brothers, Corbin and Donald Carter and her sister-in-law, Anne O'Byrne. Mary is survived by her children, Patricia (Lawrence) Pereira, Shawna Byrne, Kevin (Valerie), John (Sandy) and Joanie (Cary) Frieden; 11 grandchildren, Christian Hansen, Hilary (Matt) Turco, Jennifer Zaborsky, Thomas (Alison Byrne), Allison, Max and Madeline Byrne, Alec and Emma Loughborough and Sam and Benji Frieden; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Byrne and several nieces and nephews. She was an active community volunteer. Mary was the Past President of the Junior Service League, former President of the Kenan Center Arts Council, Board Member of Wyndham Lawn Home and a volunteer at the Red Cross and Lockport Hospital. Mary enjoyed tennis, golf and her bridge club. She was a member of the Lockport Town and Country Club for 50 years. Friends may call on Friday, June 8 from 4-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 9 in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave. or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com