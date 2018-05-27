BURTIS, Patricia G.

BURTIS - Patricia G. May 25, 2018. Beloved wife of Hugh Burtis; loving mother of Keith (Michelle), Hugh (Andrea), and Laura Burtis, and Patty (Mark) Miller. Adored grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Sister of Sandra Peterson, Donna (Patrick) Dundas, James (Molly), Timothy (Pamela), Christopher (Jennifer) and Sean (Ellen) Gavigan. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst, NY, on Tuesday from 6-8 PM and Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Buffalo at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Buffalo Greyhound Adoption, PO Box 1096, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com