[BN] Blitz newsletter: Who could be this year's surprise training camp cut?

We are still two full months away from the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Organized team activities got underway last week and the team hasn't yet announced the date players will report to St. John Fisher College.

But Bills fans can't help but wonder which veterans could be in jeopardy of being left off the official 53-man roster at the end of preseason.

Asked this question in his latest mailbag, Jay Skurski tosses out three names: Shaq Lawson, Jerry Hughes and Nathan Peterman. Elsewhere in the column, Skurski elaborates on Lawson and Peterman's situations. Here's his reasoning for why Hughes could join the ranks of Doug Whaley acquisitions cut loose by the current regime:

[W]ith Hughes, there would be a significant cap savings if he were cut. Doing so would save the team $6.5 million against this year’s salary cap and leave them with a $2.9 dead money charge in 2019. Hughes has just 15 sacks the last three years after having 20 in his first two seasons in Buffalo. I wouldn’t say it’s likely he’s released because there aren’t a lot of other proven pass rushers on the roster, so that’s why he would be a surprise.

Inside the Bills: Children's Hospital visit puts things in perspective for coach Sean McDermott. By Jay Skurski.

Watch: McDermott brings smiles and teddy bears to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

You Bloom Where You're Planted: Tim Graham flew out to Josh Allen's hometown of Firebaugh, Calif. and interviewed 22 family members, community elders, school administrators and staffers, his earliest coaches and former teammates to retrace the rookie quarterback's journey from a mom-and-pop farmstead to college football to an NFL contract that will make him an instant millionaire about 15 times over.

— Part 1: The cultivation of Josh Allen

— Part 2: What drives Josh Allen? Start with his hometown

— Part 3: Playing QB was 'only thing' Allen ever wanted

— Part 4: Rejection fueled desire to succeed in football

— Part 5: Allen aims to take his place among all-time greats

More from Firebaugh: Josh Allen's youth coaches dismiss Twitter controversy as contrived."There are going to be people around the world who are entitled to their opinions but if they sat down and ever met the kid they would know he's the farthest thing from racist," said Tyrell Jenkins, Allen's Pop Warner offensive coordinator.

Photo gallery: From last week's OTAs.

