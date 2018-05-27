Bisons stumble in Rochester

The Buffalo Bisons’ modest two-game winning streak is over as they came out on the short end of a pitcher’s duel–like contest in dropping a 2-0 decision to the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field.

Rochester scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and that was enough to back the pitching of Dietrich Enns, who struck out five, scattered three hits.

Point of interest: Wynston Sawyer drove in the first run with a single with one out in the fourth. In the fifth, Nick Gordon drove in a run with a sharp single to right.

Noteworthy: Chris Rowley pitched very well for the Bisons, yielding one earned run and striking out seven. He’s had three no decisions since recording his last win May 5.

Next: The teams continue their six-game series this afternoon in Rochester with a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. (1520 AM). The series concludes Monday. Then the Herd return home for a three-game series with Columbus for games Tuesday and Wednesday nights and Kids Day Thursday morning.