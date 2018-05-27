Bisons double their fun, sweep second twin bill in three days

Another doubleheader, another doubleheader sweep for the Buffalo Bisons.

Playing two for the second time in three days, the Herd had twice the fun at Frontier Field in Rochester, taking decision of 11-2 and 3-1 from the Red Wings. Playing ahead proved to be key as the Bisons quickly got the jump on Rochester by taking the lead in the first of both games and never relinquishing it.

The run support in the opener made a winner of Jordan Romano in his Triple-A debut. The former 10th-round pick of the Blue Jays got called up from Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In all level of minor-league baseball this season, Romano is 9-0.

On Sunday he gave up two runs on four hits in five innings, walked four and struck out three.

In the second game, Deck McGuire and two relievers combined to hold the Red Wings to seven hits.

Noteworthy (Game One): Richard Urena had four hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning. He drove in the Herd’s third run with a two-out single in the second inning. … Ian Parmley’s two-run single in the third opened the door for a four-run inning for Buffalo.

Point of interest (Game one): The Bisons finished with 13 hits with Urena collecting three of them. Roemon Fields and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had two hits.

Noteworthy (Game two): The first four Bisons hitters each recorded a hit but its was the third batter of the first inning that delivered the mighty blow. Rowdy Tellez’s double to right plated Fields and Urena. Rochester scored to trim its deficit to one, but Gurriel’s single in the top of the fifth drove in Urena to increase the Herd’s lead to two.

Point of interest (Game two): McGuire gave up five hits on 49 pitches in four innings before giving way to Luis Santos, who tossed two innings of two-hit ball to earn the win. McGuire pitched two innings on Thursday in relief for the parent Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 42 pitches.

Next: The six-game series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Monday at Frontier Field.