BERN, Rita E. "Rere" (Reimer)

May 18, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Devoted mother of Sandra (Tony) Mayo, Beverly (David) Daurelio, Barbara (Dexter) Harsch; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Gathering Sunday, June 3 at 12:30 p.m. at the Timon Towers, 1015 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 in the Community Room. Memorials to Unyts. Arrangements by the BARON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.