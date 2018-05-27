BEILMAN-BACHARA, Antoinette G. (Kessler)

Age 99. May 25, 2018, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Bachara and the late Charles J. Beilman; devoted mother of Mary T. (late Peter) Losi and Jayne A. (Lee) Nadler; adored grandmother of Scott (Amy) Losi, Jennifer Nadler, Brian (Jane Cowley) Losi, Jill (Omega Angell) Nadler, Jessyca (Greg) Gajewski, Bethany (Jesse) Lyons; great-grandmother of Emily, Jacob, Isabella, Abigail, Alyssa, Wyatt, Sophia, Keegan and Cole Peter; dear sister of the late Veronica (late William) Hahn, late Bunny (late Eugene) Gardner and late Charles (Helen) Kessler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Erie County S.P.C.A., 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or Friends of Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, NY 14043. Online condolences may be made at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com