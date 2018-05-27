ANDERSON, Leonard R.

ANDERSON - Leonard R. May 24, 2018 at age 82. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Loudy) Anderson; devoted father of Leonard "Randy" R. (Donna) Anderson, Russell F. Anderson, Pamela (Joerg) Anderson-Goeing and Krisann (Ronald) Sutherland; loving grandfather of Cara, Ashley, Kelsie, Amy, Kristopher, Kathryn, Lauren, Ian, Erin, Gillian and Harrison; great-grandfather of Jewelya, Cameron and Zachary; dear brother of the late Augustus "Gus" E. Anderson, III; brother-in-law of Cheryl (Craig) Daniels and the late Linda DeLuca; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com