ABLOVE, Norman

ABLOVE - Norman Age 92 in Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, on April 30, 2018. Beloved father of Gayle and Mitchell (Judy) Ablove. Husband of Ruth Schwartz and the late Maxine Canter. Former husband of the late Doris Leader. Brother of the late Jacob (late Sarah) and the late Samuel (Helen) Ablove. Funeral Services were held in Florida, at the family's convenience. Trees may be planted in Norman's memory in Israel via the Jewish National Fund. Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th St., New York, NY 10021 (http://usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center/). Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.