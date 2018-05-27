2 Buffalo officers injured when motorcycles collide at marathon

Two Buffalo police officers on motorcycles were hospitalized Sunday when they collided during the Buffalo Marathon, authorities said.

A runner apparently ran in front of one police motorcycle about 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Linwood Avenue, said Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

The officer on the motorcycle swerved to avoid the runner and struck another police motorcycle, he said. The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be minor. The runner was not injured.