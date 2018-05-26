'Zombie' gas station in Lackawanna may get new life

A "zombie" gas station in Lackawanna criticized by Sen. Charles E. Schumer may soon have new life.

Schumer held a news conference Friday at the site of a former Sunoco and Mobil gas station, now owned by Sunoco Retail, to call attention to the problem of unsightly, shut-down gas stations around the region. He said the sites are unsafe, potential fire hazards and magnets for vermin.

Alyson Gomez, a spokeswoman for Sunoco in Dallas, Texas, said the Lackawanna site is for sale. "In fact, we are working closely with an interested buyer and are in the final stages of our discussions," Gomez said.

"We anticipate that this particular location will soon be open for business as a quick-service restaurant," Gomez said.

The property is at the corner of Abbott and Ridge roads. Lackawanna Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski called it "the busiest corner of our city" and said the property needs a new user.

Gomez said Sunoco manages its properties "in accordance with all state and federal regulations and guidelines."