Workshop will offer advice on spotting scams aimed at veterans

Veterans and their friends and families are invited to a free workshop providing information about real benefits available to veterans and about the scams that target them.

The Operation Protect Veterans fraud workshop will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Creation Fellowship, 3325 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. It is presented by the Erie County Veterans Service Agency and AARP, and will include a Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY information table. Pastor Stephen J. Andzel, a Vietnam veteran himself, will lead the event.

Topics will include veterans' disability compensation, medical services, non-service related pensions, and VA loans, along with how to spot identity scams, loan and cash scams, and fraudulent charity schemes.

Call 716-631-8595 for more information.