WALSH, Anna C. (Mooney)

May 24, 2018, of Williamsville, NY. Age 101. Dear mother of the late Leo F. (late Karen) and Jon Walsh. Survived by 9 grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 4PM. Anna was the former owner of The Howard Johnson's on Delaware at Sheridan Dr. For online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com