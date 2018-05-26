Two vehicles stolen in break-in at Smiling Ted's on Bailey Avenue

Two vehicles were stolen from a Bailey Avenue used-car lot during a Saturday morning break-in that caused extensive damage to the property.

Buffalo police said three people entered Smiling Ted's at 1890 Bailey Ave. about 8 a.m. by breaking three windows. Police said the thieves took 17 sets of car keys, worth $300 each, for a combined value of $5,100. The estimated cost of replacing the windows is $1,050.

The intruders also stole a 2015 Buick Regal and a 2015 Jeep Patriot. When leaving the property, they reportedly damaged two front gates, valued at $500 each, police said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from Buffalo who was caught with the Regal on train tracks off Hirschbeck Street, about a mile away from the car lot.

The Jeep and the two other suspects had not been found, police said.