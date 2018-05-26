Things to do in Western New York: May 27

6:30 a.m. - starts and finishes at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.). The race winds all around Buffalo, however; see the map on page 25 of the 2018 Spectator Guide. Fireworks will grace the beginning of the race, during the national anthem.

There's nothing quite like sipping a coffee and watching people in better shape than you work their butts off. If you live anywhere in the vicinity of a 26.2-mile loop stretching from Hertel Avenue to the waterfront, this exciting opportunity will be well within reach.

The intersection of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, Soldiers' Circle and Delaware Park are three good vantage points for seeing runners. - Colin Dabkowski

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). There's no cost listed for spectators.

The largest outdoor Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in the world returns to Buffalo for a fifth year, hosted by RiverWorks. Kids and adults, both male and female, will be separated into groups by experience, age and weight class.

The tournament is open only to Gi fighters, which refers to the traditional garb and fighting style where it's acceptable to grab the opponent's clothing. Find a full list of competitors here. - Ben Tsujimoto

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Free to attend.

Celebrate the grand opening of the Lockport brewery's party patio, enjoy NYBP's collaboration with Perry's Ice Cream to produce a Lemon Chillo Shandy, listen to live music from Zak Ward (2 to 5 p.m.) and River Dog Blues Band (5-9) and munch on the brewery's brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Firepit Festival serves as a party to kickoff the brewery's summer plans. - Ben Tsujimoto

