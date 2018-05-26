THIELMANN, James

THIELMANN - James May 24, 2018 after a short illness. Predeceased by his wife, Mary; survived by his daughter, Michelle (Steve) Mattheus; beloved grandchildren Jamie and Connor; three brothers, David (Judith) Thielmann, John (Catherine) Thielmann, Thomas Thielmann and sister Lois (Douglas) Meyers; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was in the Navy from 1966-1970, discharged as AE-2nd Class Petty Officer. He worked for the phone company for 35 years. While working at the phone company, he served as a steward on the CWA Union Board. He was on the Board of Directors at the Donovan Post No. 1626, as well as serving as the Building Chairman. Also a member of the Leonard Post No. 6251. Memorial Service at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.