Summer season brings out the 'flurries' at Country Peddlers

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, grilling season is here as well as ice cream season. Bob Cartonia is ready for both.

He founded Country Peddlers on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca in 1990, which features a small grocery store, farm-fresh produce, a butcher counter and his signature Ice Cream Shoppe.

With 28 years behind him and three generations working at the business that also features a landscaping operation, he is ready for summer and the influx of customers that warmer weather always brings.

Question: Do you expect an increase in business for Memorial Day cookouts?

Cartonia: Actually the minute the weather gets warm we see it. Sausage is big this time of year – it’s our most popular, then steaks. My son Anthony makes the sausage. We have a lot of flavors – there’s wine in one and our turkey cranberry is popular at holiday time.

One of the most popular for summer is chicken sausage in several varieties. People love that.

Q: Is business also picking up at your Ice Cream Shoppe?

A: Yes. Kids like the specialty Perry’s flavors, but we still make our own and we still make our own gelato. Our hard ice cream is unique, but when we had only ours, the kids would want Superhero or One Buffalo so we went with Perry’s three-gallon buckets. But we still have our own in quarts and pints because people love our ice cream.

Q: Why did you think it was important to cater to kids?

A: We started right in the beginning making our own ice cream, but we didn’t get a lot of kids. The problem was they want Superhero and we don’t make that. If we don’t have it, they’ll go elsewhere. Wherever they go today, they’ll go tomorrow.

When I was a kid if you gave me ice cream, any kind of ice cream, I would take it. The children of today it’s a different story. We’re here to please the children. When people bring dogs we give them ice cream if they can have it and it’s a lot of fun with the kids.

Q: What ice cream dishes do you predict will be most popular this summer?

A: Flurries – I would say flurries (a milkshake with candy pieces) and sundaes and soft serve. We have 34 flavors of hard ice cream and 28 flavors of gelato. We can make any kind of smoothie or milkshake. We make our own ice cream cakes and pies too. It’s all about having fun.

Q: It seems like customer service is important to you. What’s your approach?

A: One thing I tell my employees is the customers are my guests and this is my house and you’re here to take care of the guests. We’re here to serve people. Most places you go customers are a problem – no, they’re not. They’re the reason we’re here. There’s a way to make everybody happy. I love to do what I do.

INFO: Country Peddlers, 1340 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. 675-4670. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.