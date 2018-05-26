Sobriety checkpoint in West Seneca results in four arrests

State police stopped several hundred drivers at a sobriety checkpoint on Transit Road in West Seneca Friday as part of a statewide STOP-DWI initiative aimed at combatting drunken driving over the Memorial Day weekend .

Troopers reported making one arrest for driving while intoxicated, one arrest for driving while impaired by drugs and two arrests for unlawful possession of marijuana. Eight tickets for vehicle and traffic violations were issued, state police said.