Sister-in-law attacks dinner guest with pot of boiling water

A New York City woman suffered serious burns over a large portion of her body, and her sister-in-law was charged with felony assault after a family argument boiled over into violence Friday afternoon, Niagara Falls police said.

Lola A. Marino, 45, was visiting her brother on Dudley Avenue when she and her brother's wife, Jeana A. Marino, 41, began arguing over remarks the guest made about her brother's children, police reported.

The women exchanged shoves and Jeana Marino squirted water on Lola, police said. When Lola then threw a cup of lemonade on Jeana Marino, Jeana reportedly threatened to throw a boiling pot of water on her visitor. She later told police she accidentally hit the pot and splashed boiling water over the woman.

Lola Marino sustained burns to her thigh, arm and left side, police said, and was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

Jeana Marino is charged with second-degree assault.