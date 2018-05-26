Reporters' Notebook: May 25, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the Greek philosopher Plato, born on or about this date in 427 B.C., “Of all animals, the boy is the most unmanageable.”. . .

HIGH HONORS – The Buffalo Sunrise Rotary Club will present two Paul Harris Fellow Community Service Awards at a reception at 6 p.m. June 13 in the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave.

Honorees are former Erie County Legislator and Buffalo Board of Education member Betty Jean Grant and Gerald Kelly, co-founder of WEDI (Westminster Economic Development Initiative).

Tickets are $25 advance or at the door. Light refreshments will be served. For ticket and sponsor info and to purchase advance tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for Buffalo Sunrise Rotary....

MARCHING ORDERS – Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday. It begins at the Orchard Park Library, 4570 S. Buffalo St., proceeds to the Four Corners and West Quaker Street, ending Veterans Park. Guest speaker at the ceremony will be Lt. Col. William M. Gourlay, commander of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, 914th Air Refueling Wing, at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. An Orchard Park resident, he also is a 27-year veteran of the State Police.

Clarence Post 838, American Legion, will begin its annual Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Monday from Clarence Central High School, 9625 Main St., and march to Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., where a ceremony, including wreath laying and a rifle salute, will take place.

The Clarence High School Bella Voce chorus and the Clarence High School Band will perform. Guest speaker will be Erie County Historian C. Douglas Kohler. In event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the Town Park clubhouse.

Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in conjunction with AMVETS Post 7275, will begin its Memorial Day observance at 9 a.m. Monday with a memorial service in Lake Avenue Veterans Park.

Following the services, the parade will assemble and proceed on Lake Avenue to School Street, Pleasant Avenue and Central Avenue, ending at the Lancaster Town Hall, 21 Central Ave. Refreshments will served to all parade participants at the VFW Post, 3741 Walden Ave.. . .

