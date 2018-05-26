Niagara County Legislature clerk to head state group

Mary Jo Tamburlin, clerk of the Niagara County Legislature for the past 10 years, was elected president of the New York State Association of Clerks of County Legislative Boards at the group's annual meeting May 18 in Geneseo.

"This is a great honor and an opportunity for Niagara County to help shape state policy affecting county legislatures and boards of supervisors," Tamburlin said. "This also gives me an opportunity to help other counties implement practices that have proven successful here in Niagara County, and to work with experienced legislature clerks and new ones learning the ropes.”

"We’re very happy to see Mary Jo recognized for her hard work on our Legislature’s behalf, and really on behalf of all our county’s residents,” said Legislature Chairman W. Keith McNall.