My View: The interesting strangers you meet in a waiting room

By Joseph Borzelliere



How many of us have taken our vehicle for service, or have gone to our doctor and spent time in a waiting room and sit with strangers?

Recently I took my 76-year-old body to my doctor for a breathing test. I was in the waiting room for a half-hour and met some interesting people, who were strangers.

There were two women who knew each other sitting together across from me to my left. They appeared in their late 50s. Three chairs away from them directly across from me was an older woman whom I’ll call Lady Y. She appeared in her late 70s. Then to my left on my side was a fully bearded man who appeared in his 40s. He had wheeled in a very disabled woman who was bent over and seemed asleep.

Lastly, there were two women sitting to my right on my side who were mom and daughter The daughter appeared in her 30s and mother in her early 60s.

As I was reading a magazine, I overheard Lady Y across from me talking about cars, the internet and cellphones with the daughter to my right. Lady Y indicated that at 91 years she had no interest in the internet or a cellphone. She mentioned that she was a widow, living alone and drove a 2015 Subaru car that usually drove close to home.

Then came the shocker. Two times a year she drove alone to the Lake Huron area about five hours away to visit friends.

I then interjected my thoughts. I asked Lady Y if she had an old or discarded cellphone? If so, she could charge it and keep in her car, and be able to dial 911 for help. Lady Y did not care and stood steadfast about cellphones. However, the other woman expounded of not knowing about the unused cellphone and thanked me. I went further to tell Lady Y that years ago my wife had a car accident a half-mile from home. She was stranded with no help for an hour due to no cellphone.

I further told all of them of my three horrifying car experiences over the past 30 years where my newer car broke down. I had no cellphone, and I was stranded three different times on an expressway. In one incident, my oil line ruptured and I lost power. In another, a computer malfunction mad me go from 65 to 20 mph. Lastly, my car overheated. However, in each case a dood Samaritan, whom I called my angel, came to my rescue.

Then the bearded man interjected his experience of helping a woman. He passed an old Buick on the side of the road. He pulled in front of it. He saw an older woman adjacent to the car in an inverted position. Her feet were up in the air and her head near the ground. The long leather strap of her purse had caught the car handle. It flipped her to put her in the position that she was in. He had become her angel.

I asked this man if the disabled woman, who was still sleeping, was his mom because he doted over her to make her comfortable. He told me that she was a ward of the state, and he worked in that facility.

In spite of all of the pleas for Lady Y for a cellphone for an emergency she was not swayed.

Talking to these strangers was interesting and enlightening.

Joseph Borzelliere of East Amherst was enlightened by talking to strangers.

