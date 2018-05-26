Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

(Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses)

1. New York Yankees. With Torres leading the way, hit three homers in five straight games for first time in franchise history. (1)

2. Boston Red Sox. Said stunning goodbye to struggling Hanley. (2)

3. Houston Astros. Allowed just 126 runs through first 50 games, fewest in Live Ball era to 1920. (3)

4. Milwaukee Brewers. Record after 50 games of 31-19 was best in franchise history. (7)

5. Atlanta Braves. Amid all the young talent, vet Markakis' .344 is the biggest surprise. (8)

6. Seattle Mariners. What was Cano thinking? He wasn't. (10)

7. Los Angeles Angels. MLB's biggest split between road (16-6) and home (12-17). (6)

8. Washington Nationals. Strong premonition tweet from Vegas native Harper three weeks ago: Could you imagine a @GoldenKnights vs. @Capitals Stanley Cup? #epic (13)

9. Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson flirting with .320, making fans forget about McCutchen. (9)

10. Philadelphia Phillies. Herrera's on-base streak ends at 45 games. (11)

11. Chicago Cubs. Epstein denies Machado trade rumors. (12)

12. St. Louis Cardinals. With ERA plummeting to 9.45, Holland heads to DL with hip issue. (5)

13. Colorado Rockies. Took over first in NL West thanks to MLB-high 19 road wins. (15)

14. New York Mets. Bullpen blunders continue. (17)

15. Arizona Diamondbacks. Complete collapse for Lovullo's crew, going 1-13 after 24-11 start. (4)

16. Oakland Athletics. Pinder's slam helps wipe out 4-0 deficit in Toronto. (16)

17. Cleveland Indians. Making a good run to lead a division under .500 for a third of the season. (19)

18. Toronto Blue Jays. Are 8-15 in May, winless in last 7 series (0-5-2) – and still keeping Vladdy Jr. in Double-A. (14)

19. San Francisco Giants. Rotation remains horrendous. (18)

20. Tampa Bay Rays. Call Romo "the opener" for starting games rather than closing them. (21)

21. Minnesota Twins. Dozier at just .238, well off HR-RBI pace of previous years. (20)

22. Los Angeles Dodgers. Maybe they're never going to figure it out this year? (22)

23. Detroit Tigers. Castellanos with 62 hits, .333 average in first 47 games. (23)

24. San Diego Padres. Ross shuts down Nats with nine-strikeout outing. (26)

25. Texas Rangers. New York media already invested in deal for Hamels. (24)

26. Cincinnati Reds. Much better of late but buried for keeps by 3-15 start. (28)

27. Miami Marlins. Hideous minus-89 run differential through 50 games is worst in MLB. (25)

28. Baltimore Orioles. Machado (.328/.402/.621) knows he's in the contract year. (29)

29. Kansas City Royals. Already saying let the fire sale begin. (27)

30. Chicago White Sox. Already saying let 2019 begin. (30)