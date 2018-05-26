Maryvale, Lancaster earn redeeming championship-game victories

NIAGARA FALLS – Last year the Maryvale Flyers and Lancaster Legends baseball teams came up short in the Section VI Tournament, but this spring they have found redemption.

On Saturday, Maryvale and Lancaster celebrated earning spots in the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Tournament.

Class A-2 champion Maryvale (15-8) pulled off the underdog story of the day, topping the top-ranked team in the state and A-1 winner Williamsville East, 5-3, in the overall Section VI Class A final at the Niagara Falls High School Athletic Complex.

In the Class AA final, Lancaster made it two titles in three season as the Legends defeated Williamsville North, 15-6.

In the Class A final, Maryvale flew out of the gate after allowing a quick Will East score and it went in a long way.

Nick Kieffer reached base on a Maryvale error and then stole second base. Joe Mack’s single to right scored (1 for 3) singled to right field scored Kieffer to give the Flames the early 1-0 lead. It didn’t last long.

Maryvale scored four runs in the bottom half of the first, a lead the Flyers did not surrender. During the rally, which came entirely with two outs, DeAnte Mecca and Paul Tripi walked and then Mecca scored on a Trey Esquilin (1 for 3) single.

Mark Bailey (1 for 2) then drew a walk and Dalton Harper (1 for 3), Mayvale’s seventh-grade catcher, knocked in Tripi and Esquilin with a single to right field. Bailey, who hustled to third on Harper’s knock, scored on a passed ball to give the Flyers a 4-1 lead.

Over the next three innings, Mecca, who was a surprise start for Maryvale, held Will East’s strong offensive lineup at bay from the mound. Throughout the Flyers’ championship season, Mecca only pitched three innings.

Maryvale head coach Ryan Mohr said he almost had no choice due to tired arms. He had to go to Mecca (4.1 IP, three hits, two runs allowed, five strikeouts, but the decision paid off.

“Unbelievable feeling,” Mohr said. “(Mecca) deserves to be the guy.”

“I’ve been around Maryvale baseball, going there and seeing the guys who’ve played here, that was one of the best games a Maryvale pitcher has thrown considering the timing of the game and the opponent,” Mohr added.

Mecca said his teammates made his job a bit easier by putting up four runs early.

“Oh yeah, it’s definitely nice to have insurance out there,” Mecca said.

The Flames didn’t go out without a fight. Still down 4-1 in the fifth inning, Dillon Lobdell (1 for 3) laced a home run to right field for the Flames to bring the score to 4-2. In the bottom half of the fifth, Maryvale matched that effort with a run of their own as Zach Amato (1 for 1) walked and after advancing to third, Amato scored on a Mecca sac-fly to right field to bring the score to 5-2.

Over the final two innings, Williamsville East managed one more run as Drew Elliott (1 for 3) doubled and scored on a Mike Wolf double in the sixth inning.

While disappointed the season ended at 19-2 overall, East head coach Jerry Gasz tipped his cap.

“Give them credit, we didn’t hit the ball the way we did throughout the playoffs. Their pitchers kept our hitters off-balance, they played well defensively. We’re not used to being in a hole like that,” Gasz said.

In Class AA action, Lancaster (17-1) took the scenic route to a 15-6 win as the Spartans (8-10) kept the contest much closer for most of the contest before Lancaster’s offense exploded late.

After a scoreless first inning, Will North took a 2-0 lead in the second inning which was answered by a three-run bottom half of the frame from Lancaster to give the Legends the 3-2 lead.

From there, Will North hung around. After exchanging one run each in the third inning, the Legends went up 5-3 in the fourth inning, and in the top of the fifth, Jake Tuholski (3-for-4, 2 runs scored) cut into that lead with a solo home run to left field for Will North, bringing the score to 5-4.

Lancaster responded as Ryan Voight (3 for 3, two doubles) doubled and was knocked in on a Tom Bednarski (1 for 4) single in the bottom of the fifth for the 6-4 lead which was only briefly held.

In the top of the sixth, the Spartans tied the game. Luke Terry (2 for-5) singled, Joe Battaglia (1 for 3) walked and Tuholski walked to start the rally. Terry scored on an Andrew Fairbrother (1-for-4) sac-fly, and then an errant throw on a Justin Konotopski (2-for-4) grounder allowed Battaglia to score.

With momentum on North’s side, the top-seeded Legends had their offense more than wake up. Nine Lancaster runs crossed the plate in bottom of the sixth inning in an offensive explosion for a 15-6 win.

“Feeling a little bit better now,” Lancaster head coach Mark Dalfonso said. “After that sixth inning, I was doing a lot better, a lot better. The bats came alive and we scored some runs on them.”

During the outburst, Kyle Bachert scored twice while Ryan Mahsell (1 for 4), Ben Damiani (1 for 4) and Max Giordano (3 for 4) each doubled. Giordano also threw five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with three strike outs while Bednarski finished off the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning save.

Will North's Bryan Aduddle had a strong outing for the Spartans, allowing six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over five innings of work.