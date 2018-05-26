Man carrying hundreds in cash reports attack, robbery in Kaisertown

A man told Buffalo police he was beaten and robbed Friday night in Kaisertown.

The man told police he was walking down Casimir Street, near Willet Street, about 7 p.m. when a man approached him, asking if he wanted to buy marijuana. He told the man "no," and as he was walking away, he was attacked, police said.

The victim was punched in the head and face, and suffered cuts and scrapes to his legs during the assault, police said. The man said the perpetrator took between $700 and $900 in cash from his pockets and fled in a car.