Letter: Trump brings another long national nightmare

On Aug. 9, 1974, after taking the oath of office for president of the United States, Gerald Ford stated: “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.” He was referring to the resignation of Richard Nixon.

Well, my fellow Americans, we seem to have nodded off somehow and the nightmare is back with a new bogeyman to deal with: President Trump.

Early on in the Trump nightmare scenario, the public was faced with a simple choice. Each citizen had to decide whether or not they could continue to support a man who not only cowered five times from the opportunity to serve his country, but also denigrated the heroic and selfless service of Sen. John McCain, whose sacrifice is well known yet difficult to imagine.

All subsequent behavior from President Trump becomes superfluous in light of his initial dive into the depths of foul play. Those who support Trump have expressed devotion to a man who is totally devoid of character and whose strength is his ability to lie and mock those who do not agree with his inane logic.

On this Memorial Day weekend, remember what President Trump said about John McCain not being a hero because he was captured by the enemy while flying his last of more than 20 missions. It’s kind of like the political version of the Pottery Barn rule: If you accept this broken president, then you own him.

Robert Wegrzynowski

Medina