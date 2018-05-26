Letter: Impeachment is not related to policies

A letter printed in the May 16 paper asked why anyone would want to impeach Trump, then gave examples of how great the president is.

The reason Trump is under investigation has nothing to do with his policies.

However bad his leadership has been, in the United States, we do not impeach our president because we disagree with him (though the Republicans tried in the ’90s). We impeach people because of crimes they have committed.

This author must be unaware of the last 14 months’ developments from Robert Mueller. Some very high-ranking people in the Trump campaign have admitted to colluding with Russia. The president has lied repeatedly about his dealings with Stormy Daniels.

If the investigation shows that the president personally broke any laws, then he ought to be impeached. That is how a country that operates by rule of law should operate.

Callan Izatt

East Aurora