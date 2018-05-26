KOWALEWSKI, Dorothy (Schultz)

KOWALEWSKI - Dorothy (nee Schultz)

Of Cheektowaga, May 23, 2018. Devoted mother of Paul (Chris), Peter (Darlene), David (Nadine), Sharon and James (Diana) Kowalewski; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Alice (late Terry) Battaglia and the late Sylvia (late Frank) Michalski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Buszka funeral home, 2005 Clinton St., (corner of South Ogden), Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mrs. Kowalewski was a member of Polish Falcons Nest 6, and would like donations in her name made to the Polish Falcons. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish, on Monday at 10 AM, (please assemble at church). Online condolences at:

www.buszkafuneralhome.com