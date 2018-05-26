KIM, Soon Han

Kim - Soon Han Passed away March 14, 2018. Please join us in honoring the life of Soon Han Kim on June 3rd at 3 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg, NY and is open to all those that loved "Kim". Memorial Service will be held on June 3rd at 11 AM at Brunner's Pizza Baron (Kim was Mr. Brunner's friend and mentor) and is by invitation. If you are interested in attending the memorial, please contact Christine Watkins at christinejohnsonrn@yahoo.com. Soon Han Kim was well known in Western New York as the adopted son of Vernon and Beulah Harvey and the original owner of the Pizza Baron in Hamburg, NY. Kim died peacefully on March 14th, 2018 from complications of metastic liver cancer. We ask that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Global Action Fund - Save the Children