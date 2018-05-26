Jamestown man charged with possession of child pornography

New York State Police have charged a Jamestown man with possession of child pornography.

State Police said Matthew Robinson, 34, was arrested May 19 for 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

State Police investigators said they were alerted to the case by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit. An investigation of several of Robinson's electronics contained videos of child pornography, police said.

Robinson was arraigned in Town of Ellicott court. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in town court in June to answer the charges.