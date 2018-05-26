In prelude to Niagara Falls parade, drunken 'Jimmy Olson' crawls down Pine Avenue

In an unscheduled prelude to Saturday morning's Memorial Day parade down Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, police scuffled with a large, intoxicated man who was crawling on all fours in the middle of the busy street, disrupting traffic.

Officers said they responded to the 2500 block of Pine Avenue just after 7 a.m. to find a man crawling in the middle of the roadway, bringing traffic to a virtual standstill. They escorted the man, who was intoxicated, out of the roadway, but not before he threatened officers and engaging in a tussle with several of them.

The man became hostile, police said, and insisted his name was "Jimmy Olson," but his mother, who was on the scene, identified him as Daniel P. May, 43, of 74th Street. May was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false personation.