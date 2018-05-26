Housley has fond memories of Caps' run to '98 Cup final

LAS VEGAS -- The only previous time the Washington Capitals were in the Stanley Cup final, their most memorable player was Olaf Kolzig and he was simply referred to as "Olie the Goalie". Winger Peter Bondra scored 52 goals -- and nobody else had more than 18. Alex Ovechkin was a 12-year-old in Russia.

The Caps got to the final on a overtime goal by Joe Juneau that eliminated the Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final at then-Marine Midland Arena. Juneau was one of several 30-somethings who anchored that club, a list that included Adam Oates, Dale Hunter, Kelly Miller, Esa Tikkanen, Brian Bellows, St. Francis product Todd Krygier and a trio of former Sabres defensemen. Former Buffalo first-round draft pick Calle Johansson was one of them and Joe Reekie was another.

The third member of that trio? Current Sabres coach Phil Housley. The four-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings was the only time Housley got to play for the Cup.

"It was a great period and time for me," Housley told The News by phone from his home outside St. Paul, Minnesota. "We had such a solid team. Ron Wilson was our coach, Olie the Goalie was tremendous and it showed that you can't get to the Stanley Cup final without great goaltending. I just remember what a tight group it was. We had a lot of different personalities and meshed at the right time. We didn't like the result in the final, playing a team that had won the previous year and had a Hall of Fame lineup, but you always remember that run."

Housley, then 33, had six goals and 25 assists in 64 games for the Capitals that season. He had four assists while playing in 18 of the 21 playoff games. It was his second of two seasons in Washington after signing as a free agent in 1996, and he played five more years in the NHL before retiring in 2003.

Housley, remember, entered the NHL as an 18-year-old with the Sabres in 1982. He had not been out of the first round of the playoffs since his rookie year in Buffalo until the Caps beat Ottawa and Boston in the first two rounds to get to their showdown with the Sabres.

The Caps lost the first three games of the final by one goal, dropping Game 2 in overtime after Tikkanen failed to hit an empty net late in regulation and the Red Wings rallied for a tying goal. They were swept out of the series with a 4-1 defeat in Game 4, totaling just seven goals in the four games against Detroit's Chris Osgood.

"You just don't realize how tough it is to get there," Housley said. "You see the Capitals now and how long it took to get back. Maybe you take for granted you're going to have more opportunities than you do. It was a pinnacle of my career at that point. I had not been to the final and it was a great experience for me to be able to play for the Cup."

As for this year's series, Housley's heart is with the Caps because of his relationship with Washington coach Barry Trotz, who could soon be a free agent because he does not have a contract extension. Trotz gave Housley his first NHL coaching gig by hiring him as an assistant in Nashville in 2013.

"You think of the situation Barry is in and the amount of stress he's probably going through and now he finally gets a kick at the can to win the Cup and I'm really excited for him," Housley said. "Who would have thunk it with this team compared to some of the teams they've had in the past they'd get by Pittsburgh and then win Game 7 on the road in Tampa? It's an incredible job by them. I really have a soft spot for Barry with him giving me my first chance to be an assistant in the NHL with Nashville."

That said, Housley is like the rest of the hockey world in that he's fascinated by what Vegas has been able to do to get to the final in its first season in the league.

"It's such an incredible story. There's been nothing like it," he said. "We all thought in November, 'This isn't going to last' and they just kept winning. They've got a lot of momentum right now and they'll be very well rested and able to start on home ice. It's unbelievable that an expansion team is in the Stanley Cup final. This could be one of those great moments in hockey history that may never be repeated.

"They had a lot of time to do it, over a year and a half to really do some background on the players and do a lot of watching and scouting with their own eyes to see what players are doing, and where they could fit in. George McPhee did a terrific job of that and negotiating to get more picks on top of that. It's interesting that picking character guys -- maybe not the absolute best players but the right players -- can go a long way."