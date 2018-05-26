Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Saturday
1. Baseball - Section VI championships
Five teams will earn berths to the Far West Regionals today:
- Class AA: 1-Lancaster vs. 7-Williamsville North, 3 p.m. at Niagara Falls
- Class A: Williamsville East (A-1) vs. Maryvale (A-2), noon at Niagara Falls
- Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Fredonia (B-2), noon at Orchard Park
- Class C: 1-Allegany-Limestonw vs. 3-Silver Creek/Forestville, 3 p.m. at Diethrick Park, Jamestown
- Class D: 1-Brocton vs. 3-Frewsburg, noon Diethrick Park, Jamestown
2. Track & field - League championships
The ECIC (at Williamsville South) and CCAA (at Southwestern) Championships wrap up today following the first day of the league meets yesterday. Both start today at 11 a.m.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
Thursday's roundup
