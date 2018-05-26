Homeroom Announcements: Saturday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Saturday

1. Baseball - Section VI championships

Five teams will earn berths to the Far West Regionals today:

Class AA: 1-Lancaster vs. 7-Williamsville North, 3 p.m. at Niagara Falls

Class A: Williamsville East (A-1) vs. Maryvale (A-2), noon at Niagara Falls

Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Fredonia (B-2), noon at Orchard Park

Class C: 1-Allegany-Limestonw vs. 3-Silver Creek/Forestville, 3 p.m. at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

Class D: 1-Brocton vs. 3-Frewsburg, noon Diethrick Park, Jamestown

2. Track & field - League championships

The ECIC (at Williamsville South) and CCAA (at Southwestern) Championships wrap up today following the first day of the league meets yesterday. Both start today at 11 a.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

