High school scores & schedules (May 26)

Baseball

MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday’s quarterfinals

1-St. Joe’s 10, 8-Niagara Catholic 0 (5)

7-Cardinal O’Hara vs. 2-Canisius

4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 5, 5-Timon-St. Jude 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

6-Nichols at 3-St. Francis, 12:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Best-of-three series; x - if necessary

TBA vs. 1-St. Joe’s

May 29: 4-SML/6-Nichols at 1-St. Joe’s

May 30: 1-St. Joe’s at 4-SML/6-Nichols

x-May 31: 4-SML/6-Nichols at 1-St. Joe’s

TBA vs. 2-Canisius

May 29: 3-SF/4-SML vs. 2-Canisius

May 30: 2-Canisius at 3-SF/4-SML

x-May 31: 3-SF/4-SML vs. 2-Canisius

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS AA

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Lancaster 10, 5-Orchard Park 0

7-Wmsv. North 3, 3-Niagara-Wheatfield 2

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Niagara Falls

7-Williamsville North vs. 1-Lancaster, 3 p.m.

CLASS A1

Thursday’s final

1-Williamsville East 13, 7-West Seneca West 6

CLASS A2

Thursday’s final

2-Maryvale 10, 4-Lew-Port 8

CLASS A FINAL

Saturday, May 26

at Niagara Falls

Maryvale vs. Williamsville East, noon

CLASS B1

Thursday’s final

4-Olean 12, 3-Fredonia 8

CLASS B2

Thursday’s final

2-Roy-Hart 4, 4-Medina 2

CLASS B FINAL

Saturday, May 26

at Orchard Park

Roy-Hart vs. Olean, noon

CLASS C

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Allegany-Limestone 2, 4-Maple Grove 0

3-Silver Creek/Forestville 6, 7-Randolph 3

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Martin Sports Complex, Jamestown

3-S. Creek/For. vs. 1-All.-Limestone, 3 p.m.

CLASS D

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Brocton 1, 4-Franklinville 0

3-Frewsburg 14, 7-Clymer 3

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Martin Sports Complex, Jamestown

3-Frewsburg vs. 1-Brocton, noon

Softball

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 4:45 p.m. unless noted

CLASS AA

Thursday’s semifinals

5-Lancaster 13, 1-Orchard Park 4

3-Niagara-Wheatfield 8, 2-Wmsv. North 4

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at Williamsville East

5-Lancaster vs. 3-Niagara-Wheatfield, 5 p.m.

CLASS A1

Thursday’s final

1-Williamsville East 1, 3-West Seneca East 0

CLASS A2

Thursday’s final

2-Iroquois 5, 1-Lew-Port 0

CLASS A FINAL

Tuesday, May 29

at Williamsville North

Williamsville East vs. Iroquois, 4 p.m.

CLASS B1

Thursday’s final

1-Olean 2, 2-Fredonia 1

CLASS B2

Thursday’s final

2-Eden 9, 1-Roy-Hart 6

CLASS B FINAL

Tuesday, May 29

at Williamsville North

Eden vs. Olean, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Portville 11, 5-Cattaraugus/Little Valley 4

2-Chautauqua Lake 4, 3-Cassadaga Valley 1

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at St. Bonaventure

2-Chautauqua Lake vs. 1-Portville, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Franklinville 4, 5-Frewsburg 1

3-North Collins 1, 2-Forestville 0

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at St. Bonaventure

3-North Collins vs. 1-Franklinville, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS A

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Lancaster 9, 4-Frontier 8

3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park, no report

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

Clar/OP winner vs. 1-Lancaster, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Hamburg 10, 4-West Seneca West 5

2-Williamsville East 9, 3-Wmsv. North 6

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

2-Wmsv. East vs. 1-Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Thursday’s semfinals

1-Eden 8, 5-Iroquois 6

2-West Seneca East 15, 6-Amherst 7

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

2-West Seneca East vs. 1-Eden, 7:30

CLASS D

Thursday’s semifinal

1-Akron 26, 4-Salamanca 6

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

2-Medina vs. 1-Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS A

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Lancaster 19, 4-Niagara Falls 2

2-Orchard Park 13, 3-Clarence 12

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

2-Orchard Park vs. 1-Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Frontier 15, 4-West Seneca West 8

2-Hamburg 17, 3-Niagara-Wheatfield 7

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

2-Hamburg vs. 1-Frontier, 6 p.m.

CLASS C

Thursday’s semifinals

1-Lake Shore 21, 5-Williamsville East 3

2-Amherst 7, 6-Williamsville South 5

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

2-Amherst vs. 1-Lake Shore, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Thursday’s semifinal

1-Eden 19, 4-Salamanca 4

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Willilamsville North

2-Gowanda vs. 1-Eden, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Friday’s meets

CCAA Championships

at Southwestern

Boys results

800: Michael Peppy (Maple Grove) 2:00.69. 3200: Dagon Bryant (Southwestern) 10:15.40. HJ: Cameron Barmore (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) 6-0. LJ: Nick Decerbo (Olean) 20-0.50. D: Michael Nye (Allegany-Limestone) 131-0.

Girls results

800: Abby Gostomski (Cattaraugus/Little Valley) 2:17.58. 3000: Bailey Gostomski (Cattaraugus/Little Valley) 10:45.14. PV: Rachael Ward (Falconer) 11-0, Mushirah Sheppard (Salamanca) 11-0. TJ: Samantha Gilbert (Falconer) 34-3. SP: Rena Riley (Franklinville) 35-3.75.

ECIC Championships

at Williamsville South

Boys results

Pentathlon (through three events): 1, Jameson Reid (Williamsville East) 1784. 800: Cal Puskar (Orchard Park) 1:56.74. 3200: Ian Russ (East Aurora) 9:25.87. LJ: Shevaughn Allen (JFK) 24-1.75. SP: Jon Surdej (Lancaster) 61-0.50.

Girls results

Pentathlon (through three events): 1, Chloe Hurrell (Williamsville North) 1593. 800: Anna Rybczynski (West Seneca West) 2:14.26. 3000: Riley Jones (Holland) 10:19.72. D: Rachel Donner (Iroquois) 133-0. PV: Gabrielle Gaygen (Williamsville North) 11-0, Leah Pasqualetti (Orchard Park) 11-0. LJ: Jamillyah Mallory (Amherst) 18-6.50.

Today’s meets

CCAA Championships

at Southwestern, noon

ECIC Championships

at Williamsville South, noon