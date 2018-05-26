Jenna Crean from Orchard Park High School wins heat two of the 100-meter dash during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nathaniel Davis from Sweet Home wins the first heat of the 200-meter dash during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gabrielle Gaygen of Williamsville North clears 11 feet during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cal Puskar from Orchard Park High School wins heat four of the 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jamillyah Mallory of Amherst High School long jumps during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jack Heraty from Orchard Park wins section two of the boys 3,200-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Riley Jones from Holland wins section two of the girls 3,000-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hamburgu2019s Eleanor Clark throws the discus during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ian Russ from East Aurora finishes lap one of section three of the 3,200-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aaron Whaler from Cleveland Hill runs the final leg of the relay to victory in heat four during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Payton Payne from Clarence High School wins section two of the girls 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Abby Kane wins section one of the outdoor pentathlon 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chloe Hurrell from Williamsville North wins section four of the outdoor pentathlon 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Christina Funderbunk from Cleveland Hill High School wins section one of the 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jaiu2019lyn Knight-Oliver from Williamsville South wins section two of the 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gabrielle Gaygen from Williamsville North competes in section four of the 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Shevaughn Allen from JFK High School competes in section one of the 110-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Alek Bryant from Cheektowaga High School competes in heat four of the 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Heat one of the girls 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Molly McLaughlin from East Aurora leads lap one of section four of the 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dean Godios from Depew High School leads lap one of section one of the boys 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Runners in section two of the boys 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ethan Hall of East Aurora competes in section two of the boys 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fridrik Diehl of Frontier wins section three of the boys 800-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sara Puskar from Orchard Park long jumps during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jadyn Wagner from Sweet Home High School throws the discus during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Leah Pasqualetti from Orchard Park clears 10 feet, 6 inches during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kelly Reinhard from Frontier leads lap one of section two of the girls 3,000-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Runners in section two of the 3,000-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ted Tomasello from Iroquois High School wins section one of the boys 3,200-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Runners in section two of the boys 3,200-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ian Russ from East Aurora in section three of the boys 3,200-meter run during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gabrielle Gaygen of Williamsville North pole vaults during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eve Giancarlo from Sweet Home clears 10 feet in the pole vault during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rachel Donner from Iroquois throws the discus during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tiana Waker from Amherst throws the discus during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sara Puskar from Orchard Park High School runs the final leg in heat two of the 4-by-100 during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Christian Snell runs the final leg of of heat three of the 4-by-100 relay during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kelsey Sainsbury from West Seneca West wins heat three of the outdoor pentathlon 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Morgan Halt from Amherst High School wins heat three of the 100-meter hurdles during the first day of the ECIC track championships at Williamsville South High School on Friday, May 25, 2018.
