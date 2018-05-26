The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is using clean dredging material from the Buffalo River to create a shallow wetland habitat on the northern end of Unity Island, Thursday, May 17, 2018. The crane scoops the fill from the scow, left, into the pond, center, where bulldozers spread out the material into the pond.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A boom marks the division between a deep water channel connected to the river, left, will meet with a shallow wetland area when the restoration is completed. The project is expected to provide nursing habitat for northern pike and muskellunge.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Army Corps of Engineers personnel walk across the Black Rock Lock to the site.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ecologist Andrew Hannes talks about the plan to use clean dredging material from the Buffalo River to create the shallow wetland habitat.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Fill is first being spread into the pond, then it will be sculpted into a marshy wetland. It will be the first time in the Great Lakes where dredged sediment from a once-toxic river is reused for environmental restoration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel survey progress from atop a temporary shoreline of fill.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A large crane on a barge is being used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move clean dredging material from the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A large crane on a barge is being used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move clean dredging material from the Buffalo River to create a shallow wetland habitat where a deep pond exists on the northern end of Unity Island.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A mechanic is pictured in the window of the engine room in a large crane on a barge being used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move clean dredging material.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Fill temporarily covers a portion of the pond.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The crane used for the project is docked just outside the Black Rock Lock.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A weir will be opened between the stone embankment separating the pond from the Niagara River to allow fish and other aquatic species to pass from the river to the wetland habitat.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A pontoon excavator used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to spread the fill, can move on its tracks as well as float in the water.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The crane scoops the fill from the scow, left, into the pond, center, where bulldozers spread out the material into the pond. The man-made pond was created in the 1950s as a possible confined disposal facility for the city of Buffalo but was never used as such.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
