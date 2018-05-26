Niagara Falls man pulls pellet gun on public and police

A Weston Avenue man may have been fortunate to escape unscathed Friday night after pulling a gun on a Niagara Falls police officer in the 900 block of Pine Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 8:20 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun. The first officer who arrived said he saw Lewis D. Bogan, 32, standing in front of the Raymart store and grabbing what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband. Bogan reportedly pointed the weapon toward the officer, who responded by pulling his service weapon.

At that point, Bogan fled with police in pursuit, officers reported. Bogan eventually fell, losing his gun in the process. Officers recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun. Bogan was charged with a felony count of menacing a police officer.

Police said that Bogan had pointed the gun at people walking in the store parking lot prior to their arrival. According to reports, Bogan later told police that after he was released from jail he would return with his real gun and harm police.