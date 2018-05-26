Dunkirk man faces charges after chase in Jamestown

A Dunkirk man faces charges after leading Jamestown Police on a chase, according to police.

Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Conrad K. Thomas, 32, about 1:14 a.m. Friday on Sprague and Front streets, after they observed a headlight out on his car. Thomas fled, with police in pursuit for a couple of blocks, circling the area before coming to a stop, police said.

At that point, police said, Thomas exited the vehicle and took off on foot, with officers in pursuit.

Thomas fled into a wooded area where he was tracked down hiding in tall grass before surrendering, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Friday. He was charged with driving with no headlights, driving with an unsafe tire, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawfully fleeing an officer, obstructing governmental administration, failure to comply with a lawful order, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal and speeding, police said.