Deputies: Vehicle shears off utility pole after driver falls asleep at the wheel

A vehicle left the road, sheared off a National Grid utility pole, crossed a lawn and hit a parked car late Friday when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, the Chautauqua County sheriff reports.

Joseph Culmo, 30, of Fredonia was not injured in the crash, deputies say.

Culmo was driving east on Route 20 in the Town of Portland when the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at 6392 Route 20, deputies said. He was issued a traffic ticket for failure to keep right.