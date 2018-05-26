DePAN, Mark A.

DePAN - Mark A. Of Hamburg, May 23, 2018. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Gates); brother of Barbara (Thomas) Schranz, William D. (Patricia) DePan and Linda (Thomas) Brown; also survived by numerous relatives and friends and his pets Zoe and Stitch. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at

