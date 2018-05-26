Conservancy wins grant for trail design competition

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received a $10,000 grant to conduct a design competition to convert a former rail line in Buffalo into a trail and linear park.

The conservancy this week was named as one of 10 recipients nationwide to win a 2018 Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. The grants are awarded to nonprofits and government agencies working to develop and improve multiuse trails.

The local land conservancy has proposed the park and multiuse trail along the 1.5-mile unused rail corridor from the DL&W Terminal in downtown Buffalo near Canalside through the First Ward and Valley neighborhoods to the Buffalo River across from SolarCity.

The design competition is expected to be launched this summer.