CHETENY - Emmy M.

Of Orchard Park, NY, May 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George J. Cheteny; mother of Paul J. Cheteny, Elizabeth Cheteny-Zak (Jeff), Karen J. (Zak Michael) Clark, Georgette M. (Ron) Bosela, Adrianne (late Arpad) Orban and Tibor (Marta) Csetenyi; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, June 8th from 6-8 PM at the F.E BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 9th at 9:30 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com