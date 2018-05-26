Brocton baseball ends title drought

For the first time in 24 years, the Brocton Bulldogs are the best baseball team in their respective classification.

Brocton captured the Section VI Class D championship on Saturday by defeating Frewsburg, 9-2, at Martin Sports Complex in Jamestown.

Hunter Rizzo did a little bit of everything for a Brocton team that hit the ball hard during Saturday’s championship game. Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and also earned the pitching win. He tossed a complete-game five hitter with two strikeouts.

“It feels great,” Bulldogs coach Ray Rosas said. “We were in this position last year and came up short.”

Last year, Brocton lost to North Collins, which lost in the state final.

“The kids, especially the seniors remember that feeling of not being able to get that big win,” Rosas said. “That was motivation for them to leave it all on the field and get the win. ... It feels great for us to finally get the section Class D (title).”

Brocton scored in every inning but its biggest burst came during a four-run first. Charlie Rexford (3 for0000000000 4) had the big hit during the frame with a two-run single. He also doubled and tripled as he finished with six RBIs.

Centerfielder Riley Rivera had a great game, according to Rosas. He recorded eight putouts.

Brocton will face the Section V champion in Far West Regionals/New York State Public High School Athletic Association quarterfinal at noon Saturday at Martin Sports Complex.

Black Knights win Class C

In the Class C final, Silver Creek/Forestville defeated Allegany-Limestone, 9-5, in another contest played at Martin Sports Complex. The Black Knights bolted to a 9-0 lead through three and cruised. Zach Rybak hit a two-run single. Alex Bogosian’s bases-clearing double in the third provided Silver Creek/Forestville’s final three runs.

Red Raider tosses no-no

Gavin Krawiec tossed a no-hitter to lead St. Francis into the Georgetown Cup semifinals as the Red Raiders defeated Nichols, 5-1, during the Monsignor Martin’s baseball playoff.

Krawiec struck out eight and walked four. A dropped fly ball in the first inning with two outs produced the Vikings’ run. Matt Devine hit a two-run triple for St. Francis, which faces Canisius in the best-of-3 Georgetown Cup semifinal found beginning Wednesday.

All High Regatta Monday

The area’s top rowing programs will be in action Memorial Day during the annual All High Regatta at West Side Rowing Club on Monday. Races begin at 8 a.m. and run until roughly 3 p.m.