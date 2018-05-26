BOCES team takes 1st place in national aviation competition

Students at Erie 1 BOCES won a national aviation design competition and will now get the chance to help build a plane.

The team of 11 students in the Aviation Technology program at Harkness Career & Technical Center in Cheektowaga placed first out of 130 high school teams from around the country, competing in the sixth annual Aviation Design Challenge.

The competition, sponsored by General Aviation Manufacturers Association, uses simulation software to modify the aerodynamic design of a virtual plane. Led by instructor Thomas Leach, the BOCES students from nine area schools earned the highest score.

Four of the students will represent the team during an all-expenses-paid trip to Glasair Aviation in Arlington, Wash., from June 17 to June 30, when they will help build a plane. The students and their high schools are Jacob Bell, a senior at Maryvale; Tatiana Forbes, a junior from Amherst; Aidan Hurley, a senior from Williamsville North; and Christopher Kozak, a senior at John F. Kennedy.